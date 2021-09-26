MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
04-06-08-09-10-12-14-15-18-20-21
(four, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
1-0-3
(one, zero, three)
Pick 4 Midday
2-1-0-2
(two, one, zero, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
