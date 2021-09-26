MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-06-08-09-10-12-14-15-18-20-21

(four, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-0-2

(two, one, zero, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $545 million