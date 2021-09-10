MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-04-07-10-11-13-14-15-17-20
(one, three, four, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)
Pick 3 Midday
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
Pick 4 Midday
4-8-1-6
(four, eight, one, six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice
After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck's "The Last Duel" at the Venice International Film Festival.
Variety
Ground zero: A selfie stop for some, a cemetery for others
Twenty years after terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center, the memorial at ground zero has its own routine, not much different from many city tourist sites.
Nation
Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week
A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and harassment.
Nation
In 'Fauci,' a big-screen portrait of a pandemic superstar
John Hoffman and Janet Tobias' "Fauci" is the first big-screen documentary of the nation's top infectious disease expert and ubiquitous face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's an intimate portrait of a longtime public servant whose notoriety has risen dramatically — and with that, brought heaps of far-right scorn on the veteran of seven White House administrations.
Business
The Latest: Court reinstates Fla ban on school mask mandates
The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandated masks for Florida school students is back in force.