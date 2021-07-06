MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-04-06-08-09-11-13-15-17-18

(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-07-08-09-10-14-16-17-18-22

(one, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-9-2

(three, four, nine, two)

SuperCash

13-14-17-22-24-33, Doubler: N

(thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-06-26-29-31

(three, six, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Daily Pick 3

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

Daily Pick 4

3-4-9-1

(three, four, nine, one)

Mega Millions

18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(eighteen, forty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $113 million