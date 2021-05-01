MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-05-07-08-09-12-13-17-18-21

(two, four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-5

(one, eight, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-7-6

(five, seven, seven, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $129 million