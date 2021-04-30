MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-04-06-08-11-12-13-14-17-19
(one, three, four, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Pick 3 Midday
7-1-4
(seven, one, four)
Pick 4 Midday
6-8-3-4
(six, eight, three, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $319 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Nation
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.
Nation
US keeps in place mask requirement on planes, transit
A requirement that people on planes and other forms of transportation in the U.S. wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place through at least Sept. 13, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
Nation
Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations
Newsmax apologized on Friday for airing false allegations that an employee for Dominion Voting Systems manipulated machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump.
Business
The Latest: TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September
