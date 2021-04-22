MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-05-08-10-12-14-15-16-17-18-21

(three, five, eight, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-1-3

(three, five, one, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $104 million