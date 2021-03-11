MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-05-06-09-11-13-16-20-21-22

(one, four, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-6

(four, zero, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-3-0

(seven, eight, three, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $169 million