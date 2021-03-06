MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-07-08-10-11-13-14-15-19-20

(one, two, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-9-9

(six, three, nine, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $138 million