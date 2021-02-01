MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-13-17-19

(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-9-8

(five, five, nine, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million