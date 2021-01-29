MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-06-09-10-11-13-14-16-18-20-22

(two, six, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-0-6

(one, six, zero, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $30 million