'Stallone: Frank That Is'

Being the kid brother of Rambo is no easy task, especially when you're brimming with talent all your own. This glowing documentary, produced with Sly's blessing, showcases the under-the-radar accomplishments of the other Stallone, which include contributing most of the music for the "Saturday Night Fever" sequel "Staying Alive," and a scene-stealing performance in "Barfly," always falling just short of a Rocky-like triumph. Richie Sambora and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among the A-listers singing Frank's praises. Available on VOD. stallonemovie.com

'Salt-N-Pepa'

Hip-hop fans will dig this biopic about the music trailblazers, if only for the way the film lovingly re-creates the trio's eye-candy videos and tracks their various hairstyles. Executive producer Queen Latifah and her team don't ignore Salt and Pepa's temporary breakup, but the movie is at its best when it celebrates the good times. 7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton star in the 1980 movie '9 to 5.'

'9 to 5'

Assuming you've already watched the great 2019 documentary "Dolly Parton: Here I Am" on Netflix — it's moving and motivational, if not! — another way to celebrate the pride of Locust Ridge around her 75th birthday this week is to re-watch her performance in this 1980 comedy about female office assistants who reach the end of their rope after being harassed by a creepy, grabby boss (Dabney Coleman). The film not only holds up 41 years later, but sadly it doesn't seem dated enough. Even alongside such giants of the screen as Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Dolly stands out as hilarious and heartwarming in it.

Robyn Goodfellowe (voiced by Honor Kneafsey) and Mebh Óg Mactíre (voiced by Eva Whittaker) in 'Wolfwalkers.'

'Wolfwalkers'

From the same animators who created "The Secret of Kells" and "Song of the Sea" comes a third eye-popping, hand-drawn Irish fable. It's about a brave girl named Robyn whose father is in charge of killing the wolves that live in the forests surrounding the village of Kilkenny. Soon, Robyn realizes the creatures are not just wolves, which places her in opposition to her father as he closes in on his prey. Apple Plus

'Painting With John'

In this six-part series, artist John Lurie — former saxophonist of the Lounge Lizards, co-star of Jim Jarmusch's first three features, creator of the 1991 cult TV hit "Fishing With John" — takes viewers on a meditative journey, speckled with welcome interruptions so the host can roll tires down a hill, pretend to be an elephant and share tales of his celebrity encounters. He's also a heck of a painter. At one point, Lurie urges audiences to stop watching. Don't listen to him. 10 p.m. Fridays, HBO, and HBO Max

'Moonstruck'

There's a reason everyone and his fratello has been advising you to revisit this Oscar-winning classic: It's just as terrific now as when it was released 33 years ago. Cher is surprisingly credible as an average Italian woman who's settling for marriage with a dullard until she meets his mercurial brother (Nicolas Cage). John Patrick Shanley's script offers something special in every scene and the romantic comedy's unbeatable cast includes Olympia Dukakis, Vincent Gardenia and John Mahoney. Amazon, YouTube

'Call Your Mother'

It's terrific to have Kyra Sedgwick back on television, even in this by-the-books sitcom. The actor, best known for "The Closer," plays a needy widow moving from Iowa to Los Angeles to serve as mediator between her bickering adult kids. The sexual innuendos and laugh track are a crime, but the Emmy winner's performance makes a compelling case for further investigation. 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, KSTP, Ch. 5