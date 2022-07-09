In 2019, many auto experts said Tesla was making a big mistake by deciding to sell cars only online, arguing that dealerships were essential to the car business.

But the strategy, which combines direct sales with a limited number of stores and service centers, appears to be proving the naysayers wrong. The company dominates the fast-growing electric car market even as other manufacturers struggle to sell cars because of a shortage of computer chips.

Tesla's approach, which has been copied by other electric carmakers like Rivian and Lucid Motors, eventually could have major ramifications for the auto industry. Car companies and dealers might have to adopt some of the changes Tesla has introduced to win over buyers who have grown used to buying cars online.

Many customers who have purchased vehicles online said they were pleased with the experience and would consider buying future cars the same way.

"Easiest big purchase of my life, crazy easy," Rachel Ryan, who lives near Los Angeles, said about her 2021 purchase of a Tesla Model Y. "I bought it while my husband was at work. When he came home, I told him he wouldn't be driving my minivan anymore."

Buying online is a must for people looking to purchase an electric car made by Tesla, Rivian or Lucid, whose customers can buy only online and directly from the manufacturer. But online car shopping appeals to a large proportion of all car buyers, even those buying combustion-engine cars through dealerships, said Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst for Cox Automotive.

"Our data shows consumers want to do more of the process online but most don't want to eliminate the dealer visit altogether," Krebs said. "They just wanted the dealer experience to be something else — focused on the product, the features of the product and a test drive."

In Europe, Daimler, Volkswagen and Volvo are selling cars directly to consumers or have announced plans to do so. U.S. automakers also have signaled that they would like to make big changes. Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said at an investor conference in June that Ford wants to sell electric cars online without keeping a large inventory of cars at dealerships.

He added that dealerships would remain important but would have to become more "specialized." He likened what is happening in the auto industry to the retail business, where the rise of Amazon forced established retailers to sell more on the internet and use physical stores in new ways.

"Target could have gone away, but they didn't," Farley said. "They bolted on an e-commerce platform, and then they use their physical store to add groceries and make returns much easier than Amazon."

A community resource

The National Automobile Dealers Association, which represents dealers, has long opposed direct sales of cars and has urged lawmakers to require Tesla to use dealers, arguing that dealerships are vital to the auto industry and local economies.

"We're the face of the manufacturer in every small town in America," Bill Fox, a former chair of the association, told AutoGuide.com in 2015.

It's not just dealers who have criticized Tesla. Some Tesla owners complain that repairing or fixing problems with their cars can be an issue.

The automaker operates about 160 service centers in the United States, which is far fewer than more established companies — Chevrolet, for example, has more than 3,000 dealerships nationwide.

Tesla pledges to send a technician to customers' homes for minor repairs, but bigger problems have to be dealt with by mechanics at the service centers, which can be problematic for owners who don't live near one of the centers.

Bill McGuire, editor-in-chief of Mac's Motor City Garage, a website for car enthusiasts, said his first online buying experience "was a bit of a surprise — and mainly a pleasant one." He drove 100 miles from his home in Toledo, Ohio, to Clarkston, Mich., for a test drive at a Tesla store and subsequently picked up his car at a Tesla service center in Columbus, Ohio.

"Some people might want a lot more hand-holding," he said.

The only problem he encountered with his Model 3 was condensation in the taillights. Tesla sent a technician, and the taillights were replaced in his garage.

Other young electric car companies, like Rivian and Lucid, have even fewer showrooms and service centers than Tesla does. Rivian has 19 in the United States, and Lucid has just 10, with seven more scheduled to open this year. That has not dissuaded tens of thousands of people from reserving cars made by the two companies.

Like Tesla, both automakers offer to send technicians to customers' homes for minor repairs and say major repairs will be handled at service centers. To allay buyers' fears that more substantial mechanical work could be a hassle, Lucid goes so far as to promise free transport to its nearest service center for cars needing major repairs.