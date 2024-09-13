Why Ukraine wants to use Western long-range missiles inside Russia

Last week U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelenskyy and appeared cool to Kyiv's request, arguing that Ukraine has already been striking targets in Russia with domestically produced weapons. Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz also noted the ATACMs wouldn't be the answer to the main threat Ukraine faces from long-range Russian-fired glide bombs, which are being fired from more than 300 kilometers (180 miles) away, beyond the ATACMS reach.