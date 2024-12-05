Why Trump and the Federal Reserve could clash in the coming years

And those rate cuts might not reduce borrowing costs for consumers and businesses very much. The Fed's key short-term rate can influence rates for credit cards, small businesses and some other loans. But it has no direct control over longer-term interest rates. These include the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which affects mortgage rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is shaped by investors' expectations of future inflation, economic growth and interest rates as well as by supply and demand for Treasuries.