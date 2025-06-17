Why target-date funds are great IRA investments

Why do target-date funds make ideal IRA investments?
Here to discuss this topic is Jason Kephart, a senior principal with Morningstar's manager research team. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Target-date funds tend to be great investments for an IRA, because if investors choose the target-date fund that fits their time horizon, then that IRA effortlessly fits in with the rest of a portfolio. Delve into that.
A: Target-date funds are a great set-it-and-forget-it for investors who don't want to spend a lot of time thinking about: How much of my portfolio should be in stocks versus bonds? What funds should I pick to fill those buckets?The target date takes all that off the hands of investors.
The other beauty is regular rebalancing, so your portfolio doesn't get out of whack. As you age and get closer to retirement, your portfolio should be getting a little bit more conservative—because you don't want to have a lot of risk at retirement, but you do want to have a lot of risk when you're young and have a huge time horizon in front of you.
This takes care of all that for you, so it's a great option for anyone who doesn't want to spend a lot of time managing their investments.
Q: Vanguard was in the headlines lately after making some sizable distributions from some of its target-date funds. Although Vanguard's distributions may have been big, target-date funds, in general, aren't great investments for taxable accounts. Talk about why.
A: They'repredominantly designed for 401(k) plans, which is mostly where the assets are. And tax-advantaged accounts, like an IRA, aren'treally thinking about taxes. Sothe bond portfolio, which tends to be taxable bonds, that income is taxed at an ordinary rate.