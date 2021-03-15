Q: Why was Redd Foxx absent "in St. Louis" so much late in the third season of "Sanford and Son" and early in the fourth?

A: Foxx was in a dispute with the show. GetTV, which carries "Sanford" reruns, says Foxx claimed health issues in walking off during Season 3 but in fact was looking for a bigger payday.

"Foxx sought a 25% ownership stake in the series, and Tandem Productions fought back with a $10 million lawsuit," the website says. "The dispute was resolved in June of 1974, with Foxx receiving $25,000 per-episode, plus 25% of the producers' net profits. Although Foxx was still absent for production of the first three shows of Season 4, NBC aired his return as the season premiere."

Foxx ended up leaving the show permanently after six seasons when he signed a deal for a variety show on ABC.

Tumbleweed connection

Q: Did the credits for "Young Sheldon" ever have him afraid of a tumbleweed?

A: Yes. The series has varied its title sequence over the years, and the tumbleweed made its debut in the fourth episode of the first season.

Not that 'Road House'

Q: I would like to get a DVD of the movie "Road House," a black-and-white film with Cornel Wilde, Richard Widmark and Ida Lupino. I thought you might help.

A: It can be tricky finding that 1948 movie, especially because searches of "Road House" tend to direct folks to the Patrick Swayze film of the same name. Still, a DVD of the Wilde/Widmark film — an admired example of film noir — was released in 2008 and can be found on Amazon.com. (Search Road House Widmark to skip Swayze). Prices start at about $14 for used copies, much more for new. And there's a Blu-ray release if you have that format.

