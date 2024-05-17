Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine's Day

The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee gives you two options — one for your lover and the other for a nemesis, each for $10, in its ‘’Dating or Dumping'' campaign. If you’re happily coupled, you can get a digital card and a family-friendly video of a red panda eating a grape to share. But for those harboring a grudge, along with your card, you’ll get a video of an elephant pooping signed with the words ‘’Scent with Love.‘’