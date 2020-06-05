The sun, like all stars, is a blazing ball of fusion-powered plasma. From its surface emerge magnetic field lines that can cause dark patches known as sunspots. Turn up the activity of these magnetic whorls, and you get more solar storms flinging deadly charged particles and radiation. If enough of these punishing waves hit a rocky planet, that planet might end up microwaved into a condition where nothing could live.

So how is it that we’re alive? A study in the journal Science suggests that our sun is rather tame compared with its stellar siblings, and that hundreds of other sun-like stars in our galaxy have on average five times more magnetic activity.

Astronomers have been tracking the appearance of sunspots since the time of Galileo, providing a proxy for solar activity stretching back four centuries. But studies have offered competing evidence about our sun’s activity.

“This triggered the question: ‘Is the sun a real sun-like star?’ ” said study co-author Timo Reinhold, an astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Göttingen, Germany.

Data from the past 140 years indicates that our sun’s brightness changes by less than a tenth of a percent over the course of its cycle. But for the stars studied by the retired Kepler space telescope, the variability could be up to 12 times that.

The team has two potential explanations for what this means. The first is that the sun is in a period of unusual torpor, and will one day wake up and become more like its kin.

The second idea, said Natalie Krivova, a co-author and an astrophysicist at Max Planck, is that the magnetic dynamo inside the sun is reaching the end of its high-powered stage. Some stellar scientists believe that the sun’s magnetic dynamo might be “reaching its end state, or almost its death,” said Ricky Egeland, a solar physicist in Boulder, Colo.

The 369 sun-like stars observed by Kepler might simply be in an earlier stage of evolution, these scientists say.

In either case, a quiet sun has benefited our species. Egeland said, “It may be no coincidence that we live around a very inactive star.”