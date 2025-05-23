Why King Charles III is delivering a rare speech in Canada

TORONTO — King Charles III is coming to Canada to deliver a message: Canada is a sovereign nation distinct from the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated suggestion that the U.S. annex its northern neighbor prompted new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to invite Charles to give the speech from the throne on Tuesday where he will lay out the Canadian government's agenda when Parliament reopens.
The monarch is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.
''Canada has a steadfast defender in our sovereign," Carney said when he announced the visit earlier this month.
Why is Charles visiting Canada?
It is extraordinarily rare for the monarch to deliver what's called the speech from the throne in Canada. Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, only did it twice in her 70-year reign. The last time was in 1977.
Canadians are largely indifferent to the monarchy, but Carney has been eager to show the differences between Canada and the U.S. and he said that the king's visit clearly underscores the sovereignty of Canada.
The Americans had a revolution to gain independence from Britain. Canada remained a colony until 1867 and continued thereafter as a constitutional monarchy with a British-style parliamentary system.