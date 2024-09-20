Why Kelly Clarkson chooses a 'safe' interviewing approach. Her talk show kicks off its sixth season

CLARKSON: Not at all! Girl, I don't look like this — (motions to made-up face) — this is not how I woke up! (laughs) I usually am in a mom bun, or a hat and I get away with it. It's only when I speak — as soon as I open my mouth to speak is when people will go, ‘what?' And then that's what gives me away. I have a very talented (hair and makeup) team named Harry and Potter — that's what I call them (laughs) — and I'm very lucky. I realize that. On ''The Voice,'' like I remember, any time I'd ever go out with Blake (Shelton) anywhere or John (Legend) they just look like them all the time. They can't get away with it and they can't go anywhere. I'm very blessed. I get away with leading a pretty normal average life, and I don't think a lot of people in the limelight get that. But yeah, the subway's just faster! So, we're on it all the time.