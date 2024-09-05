Why is Beijing interested in a mid-level government aide in New York State?

Prosecutors said Sun solicited talking points from a Chinese official for a video Hochul recorded when she was lieutenant governor to wish people a happy Lunar New Year. She specifically kept Hochul from mentioning Chinese human rights issues in that video, prosecutors say. Sun also allegedly blocked representatives of Taiwan's government from meeting with top New York state officials. China claims Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, as part of its own territory and views any interaction between Taiwanese government representatives and other governments as an infringement of its sovereignty claim.