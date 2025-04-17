Why Elon Musk installed his top lieutenants at a federal agency you probably haven't heard of

WASHINGTON — On the rooftop patio of the General Services Administration headquarters, an agency staffer recently discovered something strange: a rectangular device attached to a wire that snaked across the roof, over the ledge and into the administrator's window one floor below.
It didn't take long for the employee — an IT specialist — to figure out the device was a transceiver that communicates with Elon Musk's vast and private Starlink satellite network. Concerned that the equipment violated federal laws designed to protect public data, staffers reported the discovery to superiors and the agency's internal watchdog.
The Starlink equipment raises a host of questions about what Musk and his efficiency czars are doing at GSA, an obscure agency that is playing an outsized role in the Trump administration's quest to slash costs and bring the federal government to heel.
Among other clues that GSA is a critical cog in Musk's stated efforts to slash billions of dollars in federal spending: people with ties to the entrepreneur or his companies hold key jobs at the agency. Its acting administrator is a Silicon Valley tech executive with expertise in rolling out artificial intelligence tools and a wife who once worked for Musk at his social media company, X.
An engineer at Tesla, the billionaire's electric car company, runs the GSA's technology division. And one of Musk's trusted lieutenants is helping to spearhead the work of downsizing the government's real estate footprint.
GSA oversees many of Uncle Sam's real estate transactions, collecting and paying rent on behalf of almost every federal agency. It helps manage billions in federal contracts. And it assists other agencies in building better websites and digital tools for citizens.
It is so important because it is ''a choke point for all agencies,'' said Steven Schooner, a George Washington University law school professor who specializes in government contracting. ''They can, in effect, stop all civilian agencies from purchasing, period. That's everything.''
In a statement in early March, GSA said it planned to get rid of ''non-core assets'' and welcomed ''creative solutions, including sale-lease backs, ground leases and other forms of public/private partnerships.''