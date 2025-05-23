Why El Salvador President Bukele's foreign agents law is fueling democratic concerns

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Human rights organizations, politicians and experts have sharply criticized a law approved by El Salvador's Congress as a censorship tool designed to silence and criminalize dissent in the Central American nation by targeting nongovernmental organizations that have long been critical of President Nayib Bukele.
The law proposed by Bukele was passed Tuesday night by a Congress under firm control of his New Ideas party, and bypassed normal legislative procedures. Bukele first tried to introduce a similar law in 2021, but after strong international backlash it was never brought for a vote by the full Congress.
Bukele said the law is intended to limit foreign influence and corruption. It comes after the government took a number of steps that have fueled concerns that the country may be entering a new wave of crackdowns. Critics warn that it falls in line with measures passed by autocratic governments in Nicaragua, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus and China.
Here are more details about the root of the criticism:
What does the law say?
Anyone — individual or organization, local or foreign — who acts in the interest of a foreign entity or receives foreign funding to operate in El Salvador is required to register under the law. Every payment, whether in cash, goods, or services, made to such groups will be subject to a 30% tax. The final law passed does not specify how the money from the tax will be used.
While the United States also has a law that requires individuals working on behalf of foreign entities and governments to register, Bukele's is far broader in scope and grants him greater powers. It is fairly common in poorer countries in Latin America to depend on international aid dollars, as it's often difficult to raise money in their own countries.
Analysts say a broad definition of a ''foreign agent'' in the law could cover: