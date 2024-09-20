Why does 'The Babadook' still haunt? Its director, Jennifer Kent, has some answers

KENT: I feel like we're in this very dark age of art or cinema. And I feel like people crave that experience. I went to see on the weekend Dreyer's ''Ordet'' and Bergman's ''The Seventh Seal.'' Especially in "Ordet," it's such a transcendent film. The audience, we were collectively experiencing it. I could hear people crying at the end. It's the reason that we went to the cinema in the first place — to have an experience. Not to sit on our couch while we're looking at our phones watching some sort of content. It's not bringing out the best in us or in the work. For me, I take it very seriously because I think we need it.