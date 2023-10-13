Q: Why do dogs sniff butts?

A: Dogs live for odors. Scent is the primary way they identify people, places and other animals, including other dogs. And the rear end is where a lot of those identifying scents are produced.

When dogs sniff beneath each other's tails, they're inhaling a pungent melange of odors — primarily produced by microorganisms — from preputial (male) and vaginal (female) glands, as well as from anal glands, which all dogs have. The odors vary from dog to dog.

We're not sure what information dogs get from sniffing each other, but we can hypothesize that it relates to such things as gender, reproductive status, health and diet. Because dogs are so diverse in size and shape, odor may help them not only recognize individuals, but also to establish that they are indeed members of the same species.

Sniffing is more than just a polite canine greeting. It can telegraph a dog's social position. Typically, two dogs of equal status sniff each other at the same time, but lower-ranking dogs wait to sniff until they themselves have been checked out by the other dog.

Some dogs put the kibosh on sniffing action by sitting so another dog can't access their hind end. If you notice that another dog doesn't want to be sniffed, distract and redirect your dog by asking them to come, sit or perform some other known cue.

Fascinating scent facts: Nearly 1,100 olfactory receptor genes have been identified in the canine genome, each being sensitive to slightly different shapes in odor molecules. When odors trigger receptors, the brain compares the relative strength of all the signals received to characterize each odor. And dogs start using their sense of smell even before birth.

