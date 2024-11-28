Why did Iga Swiatek get a one-month doping ban? What did she test positive for?

Sinner tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid twice in March, but nothing came to light until August, just before the U.S. Open, which he went on to win for his second Grand Slam title of 2024. As with Swiatek, the cases were kept quiet until they were resolved because both players offered what ITIA found to be plausible explanations. He blamed it on a cream his trainer used before giving Sinner a massage and so was cleared completely — although WADA has appealed that ruling — while Swiatek was found to have been ''at the lowest end of the range for no significant fault or negligence,'' and so was given a light punishment. Asked whether there are specific guidelines that determine the lengths of bans in such instances, Moorhouse said: ''No, there isn't. This is not where you put these things into machine and it spits you out a number at the end of it. It's a case of considering everything in the round, take into account all the circumstances and facts in the case to come to the right outcome.''