'Why can't I do that?' Men on balance beam. Women on rings. In one gymnastics group, anything goes

PITTSBURGH — Brody Penn tried every sport as a kid. He started with gymnastics, but his parents worried the gym was too far away. So they signed him up for baseball and soccer, only to have a familiar scene play out over and over.
The games would start, and Penn would inevitably find himself turning cartwheels.
''My family was like, ‘You know what? Maybe you should just be in gymnastics,'" said Penn, now a student at Ohio State. ''And so I went back to gymnastics.''
More specifically, Penn went back to men's gymnastics. He competed as a Level 10 in the USA Gymnastics system in high school, one step short of elite.
Penn just didn't find happiness. Not true happiness anyway. Asked what drew him to the sport in the first place, Penn doesn't talk about pommel horse or parallel bars — two of the six men's apparatuses — but floor routines set to music, a staple on the women's side.
''It's about artistry, it's about emotion," he said. ''I couldn't stop watching it."
He just couldn't do it. Sure, there were times when Penn would hop on the balance beam during practice, but only when his coach's head was turned. Why?
''It was always sort of like a forbidden thing,'' he said.