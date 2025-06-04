Why bettors are avoiding the favored Thunder in the NBA Finals

LAS VEGAS — The Oklahoma City Thunder are such heavy favorites to win the NBA title that many bettors are looking for other wagers instead.
Professional bettors, in particular, have searched out player propositions and hit the under on the totals rather than take the Thunder at -700 at BetMGM Sportsbook or -650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Indiana is listed at +500 at BetMGM and +475 at DraftKings for the NBA Finals that open Thursday.
''It's just not enticing to bet a money line or spread,'' BetMGM trading manager Christian Cipollini said. ''That number kind of scares you off even if you do like the Pacers. You're like, ‘They're +500 for a reason.'''
The Thunder have won seven games this postseason by double digits, four by at least 30 points.
Oklahoma City is the biggest favorite since Golden State in 2018, according to sportsoddshistory.com. That Warriors team, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, was listed at -1075 and swept Cleveland and LeBron James.
The Thunder franchise won its only previous title in 1979, when it was in Seattle and known as the SuperSonics. The team relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.
CBS SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said he thinks the Thunder will be pushed much harder by the Pacers, saying he could see the series going seven games.
''I think they're probably going to win the series, but I don't see any value with that sort of price for them,'' Marshall said. ''I think there's enough here that Indiana can make it interesting."