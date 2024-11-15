Why are so many NFL kickers getting hurt? Specialist switches have been trending up this season

''Part of it is finding that routine in the first place. I think some guys are young enough where it doesn't matter early on, and after a couple of years if they don't have a routine, then it kind of rears its head and something happens,'' said Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has fought hamstring injuries for several seasons. "I don't want to say long kicks, because in theory your effort is very similar — at least for me — for a 60-yarder as it is for a 44-yarder.''