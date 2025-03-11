The premise is irresistible: The whole book takes place on the several hours of a French train ride in 1895 and, very early on, we learn that one of the passengers is an anarchist who plans to blow up the train. We meet a dozen or so characters and fret about their fates, knowing what may be in store for them, so the suspense keeps building and building. It’s slightly dimmed by the fact that Donoghue chooses to include some real-life characters (including filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché and painter Henry Tanner). We know they’re going to survive to create their best-known work, but Donoghue regains her tale’s immediacy by including an actual photo from the incident that inspired her fictional retelling.