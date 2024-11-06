Why AP called Wisconsin and the White House for Donald Trump

In the hours leading up to the AP's race call in Wisconsin, a sizable amount of uncounted ballots remained in Milwaukee and Racine counties, among others. In order to win, Harris would have needed to win the vast majority of these uncounted ballots. That was still possible, considering that Milwaukee County is one of the state's most reliable Democratic strongholds. As for Racine, although the county generally favors Repbulicans, it historically has reported votes near the end of its count that heavily favored Democrats.