Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Tammy Baldwin

With an estimated 99% of the vote counted, Hovde needed to win more than 9 out of 10 of the remaining uncounted ballots. Some of those ballots were in areas where he had been performing well, such Waukesha, Brown, Outagamie, Racine and Washington counties, but a substantial amount were in the heavily Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane. Ballots from these two counties would offset any vote leads Hovde might have gained from the more Republican-voting counties. This made it impossible for Hovde to close the gap with Baldwin.