Why AP called the Nevada Senate race for Jacky Rosen

Rosen was first elected in 2018, when she defeated Republican incumbent Dean Heller by 5 percentage points. Brown ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for the state's other U.S. Senate seat in 2022, placing a distant second in a crowded field behind Adam Laxalt. He is a retired Army captain who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Rosen more than doubled Brown's spending and fundraising haul for the cycle, but both entered the final two-and-a-half week stretch of the campaign about evenly matched in terms of available cash in the bank.