Why AP called the Montana Senate race for Republican Tim Sheehy

Sheehy cut into Tester's margins from six years ago in the counties where most of the state's people live. In Bozeman's Gallatin County, Sheehy was doing about 5 percentage points better than his Republican counterpart in the 2018 race. In Lewis and Clark and Yellowstone counties — home to the capital Helena and the state's most populous city, Billings — Sheehy similarly sliced into Tester's lead.