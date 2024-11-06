Why AP called the Michigan Senate race for Elissa Slotkin

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, has been a strong campaigner throughout her career in Congress. Rogers, meanwhile, was coaxed out of retirement in Florida to run. The race determined who would replace longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, whose decision to retire after five terms had turned what was once a safe seat into a pickup opportunity for Republicans. The GOP reclaimed a three vote Senate majority, but a win in Michigan would have helped pad their numbers.