Why AP called the Maryland Senate race for Angela Alsobrooks

WHY AP CALLED THE RACE: Alsobrooks was getting nearly 60% of the early vote share. That accounted for about 55% of the expected vote at the time the race was called. She also was closing the gap with Hogan on winning Election Day votes, which he was winning by a wider margin. On her home turf, the most populous region of the state, she won overwhelmingly — by about 76% when the race was called.