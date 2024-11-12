Why AP called the Arizona Senate race for Ruben Gallego

Lake would need to win about 69% of the remaining uncounted ballots in order to catch Gallego, but more than two-thirds of those ballots come from Maricopa and the core four Democratic counties, where she was not winning anywhere near the 60% mark. Lake is at about 60% of the vote in the three Republican-friendly counties with a significant amount of untabulated ballots (Cochise, Yavapai and Yuma), but she would need to win the remaining votes in those counties by a much larger margin in order to offset her lower vote shares in Maricopa and the four Democratic counties. The latest vote updates since the weekend showed she was not hitting those targets in enough places to take the lead from Gallego.