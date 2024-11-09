Why AP called Nevada's presidential race for Trump

In statewide elections, Democrats tend to carry only two of Nevada's 17 counties: Clark and Washoe. Whether they win depends on how big their margins are in those two counties. Clark County has by far the largest population in the state. A large vote margin there is vital to Democratic electoral success. It comprised 69% of the total statewide vote in 2020. Washoe is more competitive, although Democrats have consistently prevailed there in high-profile statewide campaigns, including Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's unsuccessful 2022 reelection bid. Republicans tend to win the rest of the state by wide margins.