Nation

Why a New York zoo is feeding a baby vulture with a hand puppet

A baby vulture at a New York zoo is being fed not by another bird but by hand puppet — a decades-old technique used to ensure the chick doesn't identify too closely with its human handlers.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 8:45PM

NEW YORK — A baby vulture at a New York zoo is being fed not by another bird but by hand puppet — a decades-old technique used to ensure the chick doesn't identify too closely with its human handlers.

King vultures can neglect their chicks, so hand-feeding is necessary to ensure the baby survives, the Bronx Zoo said in a statement Tuesday. But to make sure it doesn't imprint on humans, staff train the bird's instincts onto a hand puppet that's crafted to look like a real vulture.

''At this stage of development, our animal care staff are feeding the chick with the Bronx Zoo-made puppet once a day and we are working to ensure it does not imprint on humans," Bronx Zoo Curator of Ornithology Chuck Cerbini said in a statement.

Footage of a feeding session shows someone with their arm clad in black and a puppet that looks like a vulture's face and beak on their hand, which is used to grab morsels of food and deliver them to the chick's mouth.

An adult king vulture is placed in an adjacent enclosure that ''allows the chick to have exposure to appropriate king vulture behavior," Cerbini said.

The zoo says it helped develop the feeding technique more than four decades ago when workers there used it to raise three Andean condor chicks, which were then released into the wild in Peru. Hand-puppet rearing has also been used to help bring back the critically endangered California condor.

The new king vulture chick, which is yet to be named, is the first of its kind to be hatched at the Bronx Zoo since the 1990s. The zoo said it wants to make sure the genetics of the chick's 55-year-old father are carried on, as it has only one other living offspring.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Trump marks his first 100 days in office as consumer confidence plunges

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark the first 100 days of his second term, staging his largest public event since returning to the White House in a state that has been especially rocked by his steep trade tariffs and combative attitude toward Canada.

Business

Trump marks his first 100 days in office with a rally in Michigan, a state rocked by his tariffs

card image

Nation

Police say driver likely did not target after-school camp in crash that killed 3 kids and 1 teen

card image