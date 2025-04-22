Who's who in the criminal trial of a former Tennessee House speaker and his onetime top aide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The former Tennessee House speaker and his onetime chief of staff are facing a federal criminal trial this week, where some old colleagues will be less friendly on the witness stand than others.
The trial of former Republican Rep. Glen Casada and his former aide, Cade Cothren, promises to include testimony from current and former lawmakers and staffers, some for the government, others for the defense. Jury selection begins Tuesday and the trial could take weeks.
The case accuses the two of running a political mailing group that House Republicans hired with taxpayer money without knowing Cothren was behind the firm. Casada and Cothren hid Cothren's involvement to land the business after the two had been pressured out of their leadership roles in a preceding political scandal, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors say Cothren created an alter ego to run the company — Matthew Phoenix, of Phoenix Solutions.
The two face a 20-count indictment for charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in prison. After multiple delays, the trial comes three years after they were charged and almost six years after they resigned from their top statehouse posts.
Federal prosecutors plan to call about 15 witnesses, including House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Sexton, who succeeded Casada, helped federal authorities in their investigation and is expected to testify. So is former Rep. Robin Smith, who took a plea deal in the scheme. Some lawmakers have been subpoenaed for the defense, according to news reports.
Attorneys for Casada and Cothren have said that lawmakers got the political services they paid for, so the secrecy about the firm's ownership isn't a crime.
Glen Casada and Cade Cothren, defendants