Who's who in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Arizona?

PHOENIX — The case of Lori Vallow Daybell took investigators from Arizona to Idaho and Hawaii to unravel a twisted plot built on bizarre claims that evil spirits possessed her family. She already is serving three life sentences in Idaho for murdering her two youngest children and conspiring to kill her lover's wife.
Now, an Arizona jury is weighing whether Vallow Daybell conspired with her brother to kill her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. Prosecutors say she was after money from a life insurance policy. They also contend doomsday prophecies peddled by her boyfriend and soon-to-be husband Chad Daybell played a role in Vallow's death in metro Phoenix.
Vallow Daybell says her brother Alex acted in self-defense, and that Vallow's death wasn't a crime but a tragedy.
Jurors received the case after closing arguments Monday. Vallow Daybell represented herself in the case and didn't call any witnesses or put on any evidence in her defense.
Here's a look at some of the people connected to the case.
Lori Vallow Daybell, the defendant
Vallow Daybell, 51, a beautician by trade and mother of three, has been married five times.
She married her high school sweetheart when she was 19. It ended quickly, but she married again in her early 20s and had a son. With her third husband, Joseph Ryan, she had a daughter. That ended after a few years, and Ryan later died in his home of a suspected heart attack.