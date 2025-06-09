Who's that knocking at your door? It's Anthony Weiner on a comeback tour

NEW YORK — Imagine this: You're home for the evening, winding down. There's a knock at the door.
Who's there? It's Anthony Weiner. And he wants your vote.
Yes, that Weiner: The guy whose once-promising political career was derailed by sexting scandals and then seemingly ended forever when he was imprisoned for sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl.
But now Weiner's hoping to convince enough voters in lower Manhattan that he deserves yet another chance in a comeback bid for a seat on the New York City Council.
On a recent weekday at an apartment complex in the Lower East Side, the former congressman, 60, was knocking on doors, reintroducing himself to voters and reminding them about the election. And, on this Thursday at least, the would-be constituents aren't slamming their doors in the registered sex offender's face.
''It's Anthony Weiner!'' the candidate said after knocking on a door.
A man opens the door, his face lighting up with surprise.
''It is Anthony Weiner!'' the man said, a big smile spreading across his face.