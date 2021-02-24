Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Staff writers Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque serve up a slightly past midseason snapshot at who they would tap, based on performance to date, for first teams in boys' and girls' basketball and hockey.

