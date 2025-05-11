Whoops, waves, tears: Faithful react to Pope Leo's first Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square

VATICAN CITY — Tens of thousands of faithful Catholics gathered in St. Peter's Square to watch Pope Leo XIV deliver the first Sunday blessing of his pontificate exactly at noon.
They unfurled flags from around the world, waved back as the first U.S. pope waved from the loggia, and whooped, hugged and wiped away tears as he shared a greeting for Mother's Day.
The crowd started pouring into the Vatican hours before the marching bands arrived and the pope walked through the dark red drapes of the balcony in the middle of the facade of St. Peter's Basilica to deliver his prayer.
Here are some of their reactions.
A whoop and a watercolor
U.S. college student Wesley Buonerba was supposed to fly home for Mother's Day after spending the year studying in Rome. But he changed his plans to be in the square for the papal blessing — and let out a loud whoop when Leo said, in Italian, ''Happy holiday to all moms!''
''I can't help being joyful and feeling very blessed,'' he said. His curly hair held back by a Stars and Stripes bandanna, the architecture major sketched a watercolor of the pope while thousands around him held high their smartphones.
Habits, red roses and red-and-white flags