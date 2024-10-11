Wholesale inflation remained cool last month in latest sign that price pressures are slowing

The wholesale inflation data arrived one day after the government said consumer prices rose just 2.4% in September from 12 months earlier — the mildest year-over-year rise since February 2021. That was barely above the Federal Reserve's 2% target and far below inflation's four-decade high of 9.1% in mid-2022. Still, with the presidential election less than a month away, many Americans remain unhappy with consumer prices, which remain well above where they were before the inflationary surge began in 2021.