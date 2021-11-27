ELY, Minn. — While Dan Amitrano isn't out to capture naughty, hot dog eating ghosts or giant marshmallow men using a proton pack like Egon Spengler, Dr. Steven Venkman or Ray Stantz from the classic movie "Ghostbusters," he and the three other members of Northland Paranormal are very much serious about tracking potential hauntings and using what they find to help preserve the sometimes forgotten parts of Iron Range history.

Based out of Ely, Amitrano, the director and founder of Northland Paranormal, started the group in 2020 to try and figure out the meaning behind a strange situation he found himself in.

"The reason I created Northland Paranormal in 2020 was to help explain my experience I had from a visitation dream from my mother's friend. I wanted to find answers to why it was happening and I knew other people shared the same interest and questions," Amitrano said.

The purpose of the group, he added, "is to assist clients with explanations and solutions concerning hauntings using the latest research and equipment techniques."

Amitrano, who carries the title of "lead detective," has a Facebook page for Northland Paranormal that has over 600 followers. On that page, his group is described as "a Native based organization in Ely, Minnesota dedicated to helping those who are having problems with the supernatural."

Since embarking on this project, Amitrano has been featured in several news stories, including a story around Halloween on WDIO, where he and his partners (along with a WDIO reporter) spent some time in Lakeview Cemetery outside of Buhl — a popular spot for paranormal activity enthusiasts based on reports of hauntings there.

According to the website hauntedrooms.com, burials in Lakeview Cemetery began in 1913 at about the same time when Shaw Hospital was built. The hospital housed people who were sick with mental illnesses and tuberculosis. When these patients died, there was no budget to bury them properly so they were buried in what is called the Potter's Field.

These patients were buried without names. All they had was a simple cross made from cast-iron. Potter's Field is located just next to the Lakeview Cemetery. Lakeview Cemetery is surrounded by forests on all sides, the Mesabi Tribune reported.

It's that history — and several reports of hauntings there — that draw curious souls to the area yearly. Amitrano has posted several videos on his Facebook page from the cemetery, some allegedly showing potential contact with spirits.

He and his group use equipment such as a "baseline reader," a video recorder, a digital recorder, a digital camera, and an "em Pump," to seek out paranormal activity at a site.

"Baseline readers measure temperature and electromagnetic activity in an area of a site. Any changes five degrees or more may indicate something paranormal," he said. "A video camera records any spirit by using infrared or a full spectrum light. A digital recorder records voices, footsteps and noises to gain more information on a case Investigation. Cameras are used to collect images of mists, shadows, orbs, and spirit photos. Em Pumps are like batteries to help the spirit draw energy from it to manifest into a body or other type of apparition."

From there, dates, times, evidence gathered and the investigator's experiences are analyzed with software to compare with other members of the group to determine if a site is haunted.

"Cases are then archived for later retrieval when revisiting a site," he added.

While he doesn't have any formal training in chasing ghosts, Amitrano said the investigative work for cases is a lot like what he does in his full-time job in surveillance.

"Combined with observing and working with other researchers I have been able to get a good feel on how to conduct investigations," he said, adding that Lakeview Cemetery in particular has proved to be a good training ground for his endeavor.

"I do spend a lot of time there because the site always seems to have something going on with it," he said.

He's been to other places as well and says he has proof of paranormal activity.

"When I Investigated a case in Ohio, I captured the photo of a woman in the window along with the recording of a weird childlike voice. While Investigating the Buhl Cemetery, our team captured video of our Rem Pod being thrown from the gate. It was beeping and flashing when requested to make the Rem Pod Turn On," he said. "Finally, at our home my spouse Brandy caught our broken walkie talkies communicating a child's voice asking if anyone was there. The truth is out there if you are brave and open minded enough to find out."

Still, despite his claims of proof, there are those who might question the legitimacy of it all.

"I tell people who don't believe to go out on an investigation and see for yourself if it is fake to you or not. Northland Paranormal likes to use the scientific method by gathering data and personal experiences to help the skeptic put that information together to gain their own conclusion," Amitrano said. "The TV shows that most people see are only concerned with ratings so they have to try and get something to happen within a short period of time. You only see the clipped parts and not the hours and hours of investigative work that needs to take place to show what really is involved with the investigative process."

Amitrano also said that while some would say he and other paranormal investigators are disrespecting the memories of family members, friends and loved ones buried in a cemetery being studied, he believes quite the opposite is occuring.

"The paranormal is more about life than death. The people buried in these cemeteries are long forgotten about. By investigating these places we can preserve their memories by telling their stories, keeping the sites clean, and protecting against vandals. The vandals are the real intrusive people out there," he said.

"I want people to understand we don't set out traps for ghosts. Northland Paranormal is not just about investigating hauntings. We are also about helping the spirit of the community by actively participating in volunteer work, fundraisers and charities, and telling stories to preserve the historic sites of our small towns and communities on the Iron Range."

For example, Northland Paranormal took part in creating posters to encourage and thank our local firefighters fighting the Greenwood Fire this Summer. They also assisted in a highway clean up on the Echo Trail called the Haunted Highway and teamed up with Twin Ports Terror to showcase some of the local stories from others on the Iron Range in a Book Magazine that will help to create more interest in other interesting Historic places here.