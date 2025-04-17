Who will win the Hart as MVP and the NHL's other top awards this season? Here are AP's predictions

The handful of candidates in the mix for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP are all unique.
Connor Hellebuyck is the backbone and best player for the league-leading Winnipeg Jets. It has also been a decade since a goaltender was voted MVP (Carey Price in a sweep of several major awards in 2015) .
Leon Draisaitl did the hardest thing there is to do in hockey better than anyone else, netting 52 goals and making up for a subpar season — at least by his standards — from Edmonton Oilers teammate Connor McDavid.
Nathan MacKinnon did not let his standard slip after winning the Hart last year, putting up 116 points in 79 games as a stabilizing force during an eventful stretch for the Colorado Avalanche, who switched their goaltending tandem and traded Mikko Rantanen seemingly out of the blue.
After finishing second to MacKinnon despite having the most points of any player, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov again earned the Art Ross Trophy for winning the scoring race with at least 121 points, going into the Lightning's final game.
Had Columbus finished off an improbable season with a playoff bid, top defensemen Zach Werenski might have gotten some consideration. Same for Alex Ovechkin, who broke Wayne Gretkzy's career goals record, if he didn't miss 16 games with a broken leg.
Here is who AP hockey writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno think will take home the hardware on these regular-season awards in June:
Hart (MVP)