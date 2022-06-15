The excitement around the NBA Draft has been abnormally muted in Minnesota this summer because for only the second time in 18 years the team is drafting outside of the lottery.

But at No. 19 overall the Wolves are going to have a world of options, and high-profile NBA mock drafts around the country have taken notice. Here's a sampling of who think could be available for Minnesota when the draft gets underway on June 23.

ESPN.com: Walker Kessler, Auburn, C

"For a Minnesota team looking to take the next step defensively, drafting the NCAA's Defensive Player of the Year could make some sense, even if that means playing Kessler alongside a super-skilled 7-footer in Karl-Anthony Towns. ... Kessler is a steady offensive presence with his ability to catch difficult passes, hammer home lobs, finish with touch around the basket and make good decisions out of short rolls, which should make him a good fit in Minnesota's offense."

The Ringer: TyTy Washington, Kentucky, G

"D'Angelo Russell is being shopped around, so it makes sense for the Timberwolves to target a shot-creator with this selection. TyTy and Karl-Anthony Towns could make for a lethal pick-and-roll pairing, and with Anthony Edwards resembling a superstar in the playoffs (and in the movie Hustle) Minnesota would be equipped with a dynamic offense. Whatever Russell would return in a trade could only bolster their roster even more."

Sports Illustrated: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee, G

"It is possible that Minnesota looks to move down a little in order to acquire other assets, but should he be a guy near the top of their draft board, Kennedy Chandler could be the perfect athletic guard for this team to bring in. The 19-year-old guard is an all-around playmaker that is not afraid to create opportunities for others. He barely turned the ball over at Tennessee and is a strong pick-and-roll ball-handler, making Chandler a nice fit in Minnesota where Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt are always setting screens to help their team play downhill towards the basket."

SB Nation: Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, G

"Minnesota has a potent 1-2 punch with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but their D'Angelo Russell experiment hasn't been as successful as they hoped. In a draft class that lacks shot creators with burst, Wesley emerged as an unlikely one-and-done as the offensive engine of Notre Dame. Wesley can usually get anywhere he wants on the court with a killer first step, but his finishing needs improvement."

NBADraft.net: Ousmane Dieng, France, G/F

"Ousmane Dieng is the definition of a 'high ceiling – low floor' prospect … The sky is the limit, but if taken too high he can just as easily fall through the floorboards … The French wing surely passes the eye test, being a smooth point forward with nice size and length, having the ability to either score or create opportunities for his teammates."

CBS Sports: Wesley

"Minnesota needs help on the wing (doesn't everyone?) and I really like Wesley's fit here even if he's listed a bit lower on a lot of experts' big boards. His poor shooting percentages are the product of a lot of iso creation and playmaking that he won't have to do in NBA — at least not to start."

NBC Sports: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, PF

"A junior at Ohio St., Liddell improved significantly all three years at school. He is now a legitimate outside threat, who can make plays off the dribble and has an advanced midrange fadeaway. Liddell is quick up and down the floor, with a strong build at 6-foot-7. He also blocks 2.5 shots per game. The trajectory he has shown so far of getting much better each year should be a great sign for any team that drafts him."

It's worth noting that the recent history of selections at No. 19 overall has a solid track record, including Avery Bradley (2010), Tobias Harris (2011), Gary Harris (2014), Malik Beasley (2016), John Collins (2017), Kevin Huerter (2018) and Saddiq Bey (2020).