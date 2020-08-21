Vikings training camp looks different without Everson Griffen. It sounds different, too.

With the longtime emotional leader in Dallas and a rabid fan base unable to attend practices because of COVID-19 restrictions, the silence at TCO Performance Center can be downright deafening.

So, who will step up this season? Or, better yet, who will speak up and lead a cerebral defense that’s still peppered with elite players, but none of whom is known for being vocal?

“I don’t think it’s anybody that’s going to replicate him, obviously, and his personality and his demeanor,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “But I think the energy, especially without fans [at games] this year, it’s going to have to come from a collective effort.”

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, is quiet. Danielle Hunter, an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, is quiet. Reigning NFL interception king wAnthony Harris? Quiet. All-Pros Eric Kendricks and Harrison Smith? Quiet and quieter.

Each player leads by example. It is just who they are. It’s not a bad thing, but Barr does admit that Griffen’s electric energy was a nice boost that fed the defense.

“It’s contagious,” Barr said. “All it takes is one guy, whether it’s talking or making a big play or what have you. Hopefully, our play can fill that void and do the talking for us and give us that energy.

“But in terms of a particular person, I’m not sure anybody jumps into those shoes and replicates what he brought to us.”

Adam Zimmer, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, said he thinks Kendricks is more vocal than some might realize. Or maybe few noticed amid Griffen’s nonstop motor.

“Eric Kendricks provides that a lot; he’s quite vocal with the way he attacks the game because he loves to play,” Zimmer said. “I love watching him come out of the tunnel every Sunday because he runs out like he’s running out to recess as a kid.

“Obviously, Harry [Smith] is a little quiet, but he can get intense and fiery, too. I think that’s just a collective thing as a unit [we’ll have to provide].”

Obviously, Griffen’s production is the most important void that needs filled as the Vikings move on after failing to coax their star right end into returning for an 11th season.

As for the intangibles, Barr isn’t overly concerned.

“I think the energy is going to be there,” he said. “Your adrenaline is going through you. However you express that is different for each person.

“I think when it comes to game day, whether Everson was going crazy or if he was quiet or if he was jumping off the walls or he was down with his headphones on, that wasn’t going to affect how I approached the game or how the next guy, from my perspective, would approach the game.

“Obviously, having that is fun and it gives you maybe a little bit more energy. But on game days, if that energy doesn’t come from within, then it’s kind of hard to draw on somebody else for that, from my personal opinion.”

Off the field, Barr and Kendricks have used their voices to promote social justice. In June, they joined 16 of their peers in a video scolding the league for not condemning systemic racism. A day later, Commissioner Roger Goodell did just that.

Speaking out, Barr said, was a “little bit uncomfortable” but definitely “the right thing to do.” He said he’s challenged himself to continue being “a little more proactive than I have been” on speaking up on social justice issues.

He’s now part of two initiatives: diversifying all non-playing NFL jobs; and getting all players registered to vote in November’s presidential election.

“I know a lot of guys who didn’t even vote on their own [collective bargaining agreement],” Barr said. “Kind of disappointing. So, I can only imagine that there are a lot of guys who aren’t registered. That was important. Now we have a protocol on every team to get players registered.”