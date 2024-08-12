Who will make an expanded College Football Playoff? A potential bracket, using the Top 25 as a guide

Using those rankings as a guide to how a 12-team CFP would have been seeded over the first 10 years of the system, here's how the preseason AP Top 25 would have done projecting the field each season. The analysis uses the original plan that gave automatic bids to the CFP committee's six top-ranked conference champions; the demise of the Pac-12 prompted a change to a 5-7 format, where seven at-large selections will join five league champions in the field.